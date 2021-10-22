PKR S’wak Youth objects to state polls before end of Emergency

KUCHING (Oct 22): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth has voiced its objection to the 12th state election being held before the end of the Emergency in Sarawak in February next year.

In a statement, it said its stand is in view of the current Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, as well as the impending implementation on Undi18 by the end of this year.

“In the absence of a desperate need, we ask that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government postpone any plans to hold the state election in the near future to avoid any risks in regard to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also ask Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to carefully consider and prioritise the lives and health of the people,” it said.

The statement was signed by PKR Sarawak Youth chief Saifunnizam Sam and his deputy Chiew Choon Man, and comes amid growing speculation of the impending dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly to pave way for the polls.

On Undi18, PKR Sarawak Youth said the lowering of the voting age to 18 will allow more citizens to exercise their democratic right and that GPS should allow it to be implemented before calling for the state election.

“Any attempt to hold the election before Dec 31, 2021 is an attempt to restrict the rights and voices of the young people.”

In this regard, PKR Sarawak Youth urged GPS to affirm its commitment to only hold the state election after the Sarawak Emergency ends, and after the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control.