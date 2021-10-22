Public parks open on Saturday

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): Public parks here will be reopened from October 23, the Kota Kinabalu City Hall announced on Friday.

They are Likas Bay public park, phase three Cycleway, Tanjung Aru 1 public park, Petagas Memorial park and Tun Fuad Stephens public park.

Only people who have completed their vaccination are allowed to enter these parks.

Patrons must also scan the QR code on their MySejahtera and maintain at least two meters social distancing.

Allowed activities are jogging, cycling, aerobics and zumba (not exceeding 30 people at any given time).

Hiking at Tun Fuad Stephens public park is still disallowed due to landslide fears.