Retired cop fined for accepting RM250 from person

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): A retired policeman escaped punishments provided under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, after the Sessions Court here on Friday fined him RM3,000, in default, one month’s jail for a lesser offence of accepting RM250 from a person, related to his official duties, five years ago.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat imposed the fine on Jangli Mamat, 58, after the latter admitted to an alternative charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, the prosecution informed the court that Jangli’s original charges were bribery under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009.

The prosecution explained that Jangli had written a representation to the deputy public prosecutor’s office dated October 14 to appeal for his main charges be reduced to lesser charges on the grounds, among others, that he had now retired from the Royal Malaysian Police.

The prosecution informed the court that the representation by Jangli was granted and the prosecution offered three alternative charges against Jangli to which he had pleaded guilty to all of them on Friday.

The prosecution drew the court’s attention when they made an application under Section 171 of the Criminal Procedure Code for taking into consideration two of three alternative charges against Jangli to be withdrawn.

The court had granted the application.

The case of Jangli then proceeded only with one alternative charge against him.

Jangli, who had retired in July 2017, admitted to accepting the money from a 39-year-old man that was banked into his account at a bank branch in Kota Belud on October 6, 2016.

The charge also stated that Jangli’s post at that time was a police sergeant at the Kota Belud Narcotics Division.

In mitigation, the unrepresented accused prayed for a lenient sentence saying that he has health problems and this was his first offence.

The father of four kids also said that he had never faced any disciplinary action when he was in service and his last post was assistant investigating officer.

The prosecution urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence against the accused.

Besides Jangli and seven other policemen, two more cops claimed trial to accepting money from the same man as inducements not to take action against him under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Inspector Bobby Rhyne Warry Nawari, 38, and corporal James Well Anak Lakin, 44, were accused of accepting between RM100 and RM800 from the man which was allegedly banked into their accounts at bank branches in Kota Belud and Keningau between November 4, 2016 and August 30, 2017.

Both Bobby and James were charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission 2009, punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act.

The court fixed December 6 for both the accused persons’ pre-trial cases management.

Bobby is facing eight charges while James has three.

The judge released Bobby on a bail of RM10,000 with RM5,000 deposit while James was granted RM6,000 bail with RM3,000 deposit, both with one local surety each.

The court also ordered the two accused persons to report to the MACC office once in two months and their passports to be impounded by court if any.

The accused persons were further reminded by the court not to disturb any of the prosecution’s witnesses.

On October 21, two policemen had claimed trial to committing a similar offence on the same person between 2017 and 2018.

Sabestino Bong, 42, and Haikal Ibrahim Abdullah, 32, were accused of accepting between RM50 and RM300 at bank branches in Kota Belud and the City area between May 23, 2017 and July 6, 2018.

On October 15, five policemen, including a senior police officer claimed trial in the same court to separate charges of accepting money from the man for the alleged same purpose.

Inspector Joevian Gubal Michael, 41, sergeant Azizul Ismail, 32, corporal Hairul Amid, 36, constable Afizul Azwan Anuar, 29, and corporal Abdullah Bakir, 44, had allegedly accepted between RM50 to RM900 from the man at bank branches in Kota Belud, Ranau and Tuaran.

Their cases were fixed for handing over relevant documents on November 24 and 29.

The seven accused persons are currently released on court’s bails, pending disposal of their cases.