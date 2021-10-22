Sarawak businesses keeping up with digital transformation via hybrid events – CM

KUCHING (Oct 22): Hybrid events are a key example of how Sarawak’s business events are proceeding with digital transformation, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the new world today requires people to adopt methods that will increase productivity and efficiency, and create a conducive enabling environment.

“I am pleased that Sarawak’s business events industry is already digitalising its business processes. While we accelerate our digital capabilities, there is still an emphasis on the importance of face to face meetings

“Hybrid events will enhance the event experience and engagement, allowing greater reach to disseminate knowledge and create new regional and cross-continental partnerships while supporting the state government’s efforts under Post Covid Development Strategy 2030,” he said prior to launching Meet in Malaysia @ Sarawak 2021 and Kuching Hybrid City Alliance today.

While congratulating Business Events (BE) Sarawak and the business events industry for making Kuching city a member of the Hybrid City Alliance, Abang Johari said being recognised as a hybrid city is an important development in the eyes of the Sarawak government.

“Not long ago, we formulated the Post Covid Development Strategy 2030 to recalibrate our destination’s development to achieve economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

“Business events are part of this strategy. For a destination to develop, we should leverage research, expertise and connections and this can be done by adopting digitisation and digitalisation as strategies towards digital transformation,” he said.

The chief minister said that moving forward, the state is focusing on the legacy impacts of business events.

“This national collaboration between Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) and BE Sarawak is a legacy unfolding. With the domestic borders open and two types of incentives available, I invite all of you to make Sarawak your next business events destination so that we can share the very best of what we have to offer.

“I am confident that by continuing this exemplary level of collaboration between the state and federal industry, Malaysia’s recovery and transformation is more than possible through business events,” he said.

Kuching is officially one of four cities in Malaysia to join the Hybrid City Alliance (HCA), which provides a solution for hybrid and multi-hub business events and introduces the local business events community to more international opportunities. The city partners in the Alliance are ready to act as one point of contact to streamline and simplify the clients’ interaction with multiple cities regarding one hybrid event.

The other cities are Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kota Kinabalu in Sabah.

