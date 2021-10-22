Sarawak in ‘injury time’, holding polls soon not to avoid Undi18 – Abang Johari

KUCHING (Oct 22): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today dismissed allegations that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government wanted to hold the state election soon to avoid the implementation of Undi18.

“We are supposedly afraid of Undi18, but the state government was the one that amended the State Constitution to lower the minimum age required for a person to vote from 21 to 18 years old.

“We also respect Undi18,” he told a press conference after officiating the launch of Meet in Malaysia @ Sarawak 2021 and Kuching Hybrid City Alliance today.

Abang Johari said GPS needs a fresh mandate from the people in line with democracy.

“At this time we are actually in ‘injury time’. We don’t have the mandate.

“We are expired, waiting for ‘penalty kick’,” he said.

On whether the state election in Melaka will be an indicator for Sarawak’s own election, Abang Johari said that is for the Election Commission (EC) to decide.

“It depends on the EC. We at the moment are still in emergency.

“If the emergency lifted then we can decide. Then the State Constitution will operate,” he said.