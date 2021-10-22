Sarawak secures 105 business events worth RM332.1 mln for 2021 – Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Oct 22): Sarawak has managed to secure 105 business events for the year 2021, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“These secured events are worth 141,003 delegate days amounting to approximately RM332.1 million in total economic impact, close to RM20 million in tax revenue and 26,354 in new job opportunities,” he said in his opening speech at the official launch of Meet in Malaysia @ Sarawak 2021 and Kuching Hybrid City Alliance today.

Abdul Karim said the business of meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions is not a social activity – it is an economic sector that contributes to the economic transformation of Malaysia and the world.

“The tourism sector is an economic beneficiary and so are other sectors, such as manufacturing, education, technology, and retail,” he added.

Abdul Karim pointed out that Sarawak is one of Asia Pacific’s most active hosts in business events since it established Sarawak Convention Bureau – now known as Business Events (BE) Sarawak – in 2006.

“The Covid-19 pandemic never deterred our drive to grow.

“Instead, it fuelled our desire to become a stronger and more resilient destination by forging important collaborations, not just within the local industry but with the national and international business events industry,” he said.

He said while the industry waits for the international borders to reopen – which shall be soon – it is an opportunity to leverage on the newfound strength and resilience.

“I encourage more collaborations between the state and federal associations, private and government sectors. These collaborations can be strengthened further by partnering with the business events industry.

“I also encourage planners to experience our destination and organise business events in Sarawak. My ministry will support you all the way through our agency, Business Events (BE) Sarawak, with its own incentivised packages,” he said

Abdul Karim informed that these packages are for new and existing planners, and support hybrid events funding of up to 50 per cent of the total subsidies.

“With additional approved amount and venue, BE Sarawak’s incentivised packages can be coupled with Meet in Malaysia’s support packages to double the resources to ensure the success of your events,” he said.

The Meet in Malaysia @ Sarawak 2021 and Kuching Hybrid City Alliance event was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.