SDMC: Only 2.4 pct of S’wak’s 750 new Covid-19 cases in Categories 3-5

MIRI (Oct 22): A total of 732 or 97.6 per cent of Sarawak’s 750 new Covid-19 cases today were in Categories 1 and 2, involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update today, four cases were in Category 3, while Category 4 had eight cases and Category 5 had six.

This accounts for 2.4 per cent of the total number of new cases in the state today.

Patients in Category 3 have pneumonia but do not require oxygen support, while patients in Category 4 have pneumonia requiring oxygen support. Category 5 patients have pneumonia and require ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Kuching and Miri recorded three digits cases today, with 217 cases in Kuching and 143 in Miri.

This was followed by Sibu with 97 cases Bintulu (53), Serian (44), Limbang (37), Lawas (22), Kapit (13), Sarikei (11), Betong (11), Samarahan (11), Sri Aman (10), Meradong (9), Kanowit (8) and Belaga (7).

Saratok, Bau and Song had nine cases each while Subis had five, and Kabong, Simunjan, Julau, Tebedu as well as Selangau had four cases each.

Marudi and and Asajaya had three cases each, followed by Dalat and Sebauh with two cases each as well as Pakan, Telang Usan, Mabong and Beluru with one case each.

Limbang (36), Lawas (30), Serian (19), Saratok (19), Sarikei (18), Betong (18), Dalat (18), Samarahan (14), and Mukah (13).

Three clusters namely the Sungai Pana in Beluru, Sungai Merusa in Subis and Kanawa Baram in Marudi ended today after no new case was recorded from there the last 28 days.

This left Sarawak with 42 clusters active clusters, but none recorded any new case today.

Meanwhile, three more longhouses have been placed under the Enhance Movement Control Order (EMCO) from today until Oct 28.

The longhouses were Rh Sedau, Jagoi Bt 1 in Pakan; Rh Muking, Bt 13, Jalan Ulu Entabai in Pakan; and Rh Joanes, Bt 18 ½ , Jalan KJD in Julau.