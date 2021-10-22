Sibu arsonist jailed 24 months for burning house

SIBU (Oct 22): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 37-year-old man to 24 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to committing mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house.

Judge Marutin Pagan ordered that the sentence take effect from the date of his arrest on Oct 13.

Andrew Sanggau was charged under Section 436 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison and a possible fine upon conviction.

According to the charge, he committed mischief by using fire with the intent to cause the destruction of a house at Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 18C, Jalan Padang Ayam on Oct 13, 2021 around 12.12pm.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant was working at Jalan Tong Sang when he was informed by his employer that his rented house had been set on fire by an unknown person.

The complainant rushed home to find the house was almost 90 per cent burnt.

Among the items destroyed were clothes, kitchen items, his children’s school books, and dishes.

The complainant did not know what caused Andrew to burn his rented house.

Three eyewitnesses saw Andrew set the fire and his actions were also recorded by the complainant’s neighbour on a mobile phone.

The estimated loss was about RM9,000.

The complainant lodged a police report for further action and Andrew was arrested around 5pm the same day.