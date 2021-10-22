Sibu woman files report against cousin for fake car deal

SIBU (Oct 22): A 29-year-old woman lodged a police report against her cousin today after she was allegedly cheated in a car deal.

The victim claimed that in February last year, she wanted to buy a second-hand car, which cost over RM20,000, from her 34-year-old cousin.

According to the complainant, her cousin showed her a photo of a grey car, which she agreed to buy.

She claimed to have paid her cousin RM2,700 as a deposit.

The woman further claimed that her cousin promised she would process the sale but kept giving excuses due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The complainant claimed she kept asking for updates but only received excuses.

She finally decided to go to the car dealer at Jalan Salim, where her cousin claimed to work, yesterday.

However, the owner revealed her cousin is not an employee but only a broker.

The complainant then showed the owner the photo of the car her cousin had promised her but was informed there was no such car at the dealership.

She then tried to contact her cousin again but failed to get hold of her.

As such she headed to the Central police station to lodge a report.