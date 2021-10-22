Sri Aman Hospital to provide specialist services for comprehensive secondary care

KUCHING (Oct 22): Sri Aman Hospital will provide specialist services for comprehensive secondary care level.

The Public Works Department (JKR) as the implementing agency to monitor the construction of the hospital said services offered include general medicine, general surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics, obstetric and gynaecology, anaesthesiology, psychiatry, rehabilitation (physiotherapy and occupational therapy), pathology level II and blood transfusion services, imaging as well as emergency services.

It said the hospital was designed to provide 108 bed facilities such as women’s ward, men’s ward, children’s ward, obstetric ward, three operating theatres and intensive care unit (ICU).

“Apart from that, there are also the Emergency Unit, Imaging Division, Specialist Doctor Clinic, Haemodialysis Unit (14 machines), Pathology Laboratory and other related facilities.

“The scope of public works also includes 465 parking spaces for cars, 295 spaces for motorcycles and other support buildings,” it said in a statement in conjunction with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s visit to Sri Aman Hospital yesterday.

JKR said phase two of the project would involve building work and related work using conventional consultant methods, whereas phase one consisted of earthworks and soil treatment.

“The expected completion date for this project is Dec 29, 2021 while the current contract cost for this project is RM181,476,154.45.

“To date, the current physical progress is 96 per cent, of which the rest of the work is testing and commissioning of mechanical and electrical systems by expert technicians as well as some remaining building work,” it said.

JKR also said that during the six years of construction, the project had created job opportunities for more than 50 local companies and more than 1,000 job opportunities from various construction industry specialties.