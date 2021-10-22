Teen contract worker dies after being crushed by tyre roller in Bintulu

BINTULU (Oct 22): A teenage contract worker died after being crushed by a tyre roller while carrying out road levelling work at Jalan Johari Sunam around 5.15pm on Thursday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the victim as 17-year-year Jeffry Jaya from Kampung Pasir Lutong, Miri.

He said Jeffry was rushed to Bintulu Hospital and received treatment at the accident and emergency department but was later pronounced dead by medical officers.

Alexson said the initial investigation found that the machine was operated by a 57-year-old man.

“However, the man who operated the machine was not aware that the victim was levelling the road asphalt in front of the machine,” he said.

After hearing screams from another co-worker, the man stopped the machine and found that the victim was already underneath, he said.

Alexson pointed out the police only received information regarding the incident at around 9.40pm – almost five hours after the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.