Vaccination, SOPs most effective measures against Covid-19 – Dr Rundi

BINTULU (Oct 22): Vaccination and strict adherence to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) remain the most effective mitigation measures against the coronavirus, said Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said the government since the emergence of the virus had come up with various containment measures before switching to the mitigation measures following the high percentage of fully vaccinated people.

“Being fully vaccinated, the people could live normally in the endemic phase of Covid-19,” said the Kemena assemblyman when speaking at the ‘Fact sharing and appreciation to frontliners in Sebauh district’ programme yesterday.

He thus thanked the government for launching the Covid-19 national immunisation programme to protect the people from getting severe infections of the virus.

Nevertheless, he said the people would still live with the SOPs to stop the virus from spreading and infecting others.

“Those exhibiting symptoms must do self-test, and the Covid Assessment Centre (CAC) will decide the place for quarantine, either at home or hospital, while those in Category 1, 2, 2a and 2b will be placed for 10 days under home quarantine,” he said.

While under home quarantine, he said they must continue monitoring their health and updating the MySejahtera app for any symptoms during the period.

For the community in longhouses, Dr Rundi called for effective leadership from the longhouse chiefs to protect their people by keeping an eye on outsiders who come to their longhouses to ensure they adhere to the SOPs.

Emphasising strict SOPs on outsiders does not mean being rude but it is a good protection for everyone’s good health, he said.

Dr Rundi also urged the people to refrain from circulating unverified messages on social media, especially those related to Covid-19, to avoid sharing fake news.

“Please verify the facts of the message before circulating, there are too much unverified news and information on social media now,” he said.

On other matters, he urged the longhouse chiefs to be more transparent to their people, especially when it involved government development projects.

“Knowledge is needed to lead the longhouse and the people, always ask the DO (District Officer) or Resident on government policies and projects.

“Use your power wisely as directed by the government to become good grassroots leaders,” he said.

Saying Covid-19 does not have legs and wings but is spread by the people, he urged the people to take care of themselves and the people around them.

“This virus will continue to mutate, though we have the vaccine now which may be effective for the existing variants but not for new variants. Vaccines need more time to be developed, up to 10 years to produce, but we have no choice but to make it within two years.

“The vaccine gives positive impact, with less severe symptoms to the vaccinated patients who were infected,” he said, adding that the vaccine protects those with comorbidities from fatal infections.

Touching on the programme, Dr Rundi thanked the frontliners in Sebauh district for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic.

“In Oct, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state had declined significantly,” he said.

During the event, Dr Rundi handed over appointment certificates to 41 community leaders in Sebauh.

Also present at the event were Bintulu Resident Datu Jack Aman Luat, Sarawak Public Communications Unit director Samat Junai, Sebauh district officer William Manggoi, Chief Minister’s political secretary Jenny Bangga, Bintulu health officer Dr Melvin Chung and Bintulu deputy police chief DSP Dennis Bunyam.