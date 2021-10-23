592 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 23): Sabah recorded 592 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, including 202 backlog cases said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“A total of 102 patients (17.2%) in Category 1, 468 (79.1%) in Category 2, three in Category 3 and four in Category 4.

“We did not record any patients in Category 5, while 15 cases are still under investigation,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu topped the daily cases with 76 followed by Beaufort 58 and Kota Marudu 53.

A community cluster in Kinabatangan, Kluster Blok 03, pushed the district to the fourth highest with 36 cases.

Kota Belud recorded 35 new cases, Tambunan 33, Tenom 33, Lahad Datu 28, Ranau 28, Papar 26, Tuaran 26, Keningau 24, Pitas 22, Kudat 17, Penampang 15, Telupid 13, Sandakan 13, Sipitang 12, Tawau 11, Beluran 9, Semporna 5, Putatan 5, Nabawan 4, Tongod 3, Kalabakan 3, Kuala Penyu 2, and Kunak 2.