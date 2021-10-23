AirAsia to finally use aerobridges in S’wak airports

KUCHING (Oct 23): AirAsia Berhad has finally agreed to use aerobridges for all its flights coming from outside Sarawak and flights within Sarawak, says Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Before this agreement, he said travellers had complained about the inconvenience of using the staircase to go up and down the aircraft.

“The use of staircase is really difficult and inconvenient especially for the elderly, people with special needs and those travelling with small children,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lee, on behalf of the Sarawak government, thanked AirAsia for making the decision to use aerobridges at Sarawak airports in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

He said AirAsia had requested for more flights to Sarawak due to the relaxation in interstate and inter-district travels, along with the revival of the tourism industry, tertiary students travel due to the opening of new semester and the opening of other business sectors.

He said the state government recognised the needs for more flights coming into and within the state.

As such, he said AirAsia had been advised to write officially to his ministry which would then liaise with the relevant authorities such as Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), federal Ministry of Transport and Malaysia Aviation Commission (Mavcom) to seek their consideration and approval.

Lee said he welcomed close cooperation between AirAsia and his ministry in offering better services to the public by addressing pertinent issues raised by them for the convenience and better travelling experience with the airlines in the state.

“All these improvements will further promote and position Sarawak as a preferred tourism and investment centre in this region.

“The state government also looks forward to working closely with AirAsia in other fields such as cargo services and the marketing of agriculture produce for the betterment of the people of Sarawak,” he added.