Budget 2022 hoped to pull Malaysia out of the doldrums

As October 29 looms, industry observers await with bated breath for possible measures to be tabled under Budget 2022 in its bid to pull the Malaysian economy out of its slump.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz is set to unveil the Budget 2022, with focus on on the ‘3Rs’ of speeding up recovery, strengthening economic resilience, and catalysing reform.

Malaysia’s pathway to recovery will continue with Budget 2022, which will be expansionary while laying the foundations for the Government’s wider and longer-term reform efforts.

In the spirit of transparency, Zafrul said the Ministry of Finance recently introduced a pre-budget statement and four consultation papers, a first in its history.

Speaking at the Invest Malaysia 2021, he said MoF had to date, received over 1,000 responses and comments.

“And, more than ever, we are engaging and consulting with more Malaysians from all walks of life, and across numerous sectors,” he added.

The government will put a strong emphasis on nurturing Malaysia’s growth in the upcoming Budget 2022 as the country progresses further towards recovery and transition from the pandemic.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), digitalisation, and women agenda would continue to be prioritised in Budget 2022, which is set to complement the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“Our recovery is secured and we have set a sustainable path for growth.

“The intention is to minimise economic scarring and to assist those who are affected, where the MSMEs and women are definitely among the hardest-hit groups in Malaysia due to the pandemic,” he said at the virtual launch of the Asean Digital Generation Report.

Recently, Zafrul revealed that economic sector recovery strategies will be realised through Budget 2022 that has been formulated based on the country’s current scenario.

He said the country is now undergoing a recovery period from the Covid-19 pandemic which had almost paralysed the whole business ecosystem.

“Budget 2022 will mirror the government’s determination to revive the country’s economy, hence, restoring foreign investor confidence in making Malaysia as the main investment destination,” he said.

“Budget 2022 will determine the continuity of policies and assistance to support businesses so that they are resilient in facing the crisis, besides safeguarding their livelihoods, wellbeing of the rakyat and business continuity,” he said.

RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Research) group chief economist and head of market research Dr Sailesh K Jha and senior economist Nazmi Idrus viewed the revised 2021 fiscal deficit target of 6.5 to 7.0 per cent of GDP as providing a positive fiscal impulse to the economy.

“The government’s intent is to generate an even stronger fiscal impulse in 2022. The government, in our view, remains worried about the trajectory of domestic growth along with how the global economy will evolve in the next few quarters on back of concerns on what is trend growth in the US, the trajectory of growth in China, and geopolitical risks in the Middle East,” they said in a special not, recently.

In the background, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is projecting 2021 GDP growth of three to four per cent year on year (y-o-y), which implies that the central bank expects a minus 0.8 per cent y-o-y GDP growth in the second half of this year (2H21), and thus the momentum of growth heading into 1H22 is implicitly assumed to be very weak.

At the same time, low to mid-end consumers along with SMEs continue to face stress.

“As a result, the space for the government to implement significant tax reforms via the re-introduction of the Goods and Services Tax and imposition of a capital gains tax on securities and or increase the capital gains tax on residential property is infeasible in the current environment,” they said.

“Nor does the government have the space to adjust its expenditure down significantly, with the exception of a few line items, in order to embark on a path of significant fiscal consolidation in 2022 in ringgit level terms.

“The 2023 budget, in our view, is the earliest we expect significant tax and revenue reforms to be announced.”

UOB senior economist Julia Goh and economist Loke Siew Ting expect the government to announce an expansionary budget (that is higher overall government spending) with policies to enable a stronger and sustainable recovery.

“This includes additional RM32.5 billion for Covid-19 Fund, development expenditure of RM76.1 billion including rehabilitation plan for government agencies), continued targeted cash handouts and financial aid particularly for MSMEs,” they said in a statement.

Other goodies that might be considered include tax incentives to promote electric vehicles, revive domestic tourism sector, and boost private investments in high value-added industries particularly electrical and electronics (E&E), aerospace, global services, halal industry, creative, tourism, biomass, and smart farming.

“Total government expenditure is projected to rise 2.9 per cent to RM338.1 billion in 2022,” they added.

“This will be partly cushioned by an estimated revenue collection of RM230 billion leaving a fiscal shortfall of RM107.3 buillion for 2022.

“The budget gap is equivalent to 6.5 per cent of GDP next year, smaller than an estimated

seven per cent of GDP for this year.”

Airlines, tourism call for support to help restore air connectivity

Sectors are hopeful for industry specific measures under Budget 2022 to help pull them out of the doldrums from the Covid-19 pandemic.

For starters, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) hopes the upcoming Budget 2022 will include incentives and relief support to help restore air connectivity that has been affected by the pandemic.

The airport operator said the support would also enable continuous growth in the cargo and logistics sector to fulfil the National Transport Policy 2019-2030 that aims to make Malaysia the preferred logistics gateway to Asia.

“With the support, passenger airlines can restart their operations once international border restrictions are lifted while existing or new freighter airlines can aim for long-range connectivity for cargo movement,” the company told Bernama.

It said incentives on landing fee and flight frequency would further encourage more freighter airlines to utilise Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) as their ‘hub and spoke’ network and at the same time attract more passenger narrow-body aircraft to operate via KLIA to accommodate the growth of e-commerce shipments within the Southeast Asia market.

“These government efforts will help prevent cargo leakages to competitor airports such as Singapore (Changi Airport) and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) by increasing volume throughput via KLIA,” it said.

MAHB said it has been gearing up for recovery amidst the gradual air travel resumption both domestically and globally and hoping that the government would further support and strengthen efforts to boost its position as a top global airport operator when the aviation industry picks up again.

Shot in the arm for tourism operators

Malaysia’s tourism industry overall has lost more than RM135 billion in 2020, and for 2021, The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture expects the loss to be more than RM165 billion.

To combat this, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) hopes that the budget will be “generous” towards the tourism industry with specific and targeted assistance especially for the tour operators and travel agencies who have been a main contributor and catalyst to the development of the tourism industry.

“Rehabilitating tourism businesses involve providing soft loans for the companies to rebuilt an infrastructure that have collapsed, staff retention, retraining and providing support to meet consumers expectations and its competiveness as a preferred destination in this region”,” commented MATTA President, Datuk Tan Kok Liang.

“Due the pandemic, current tourism strategies will be local before global. As such Budget 2022 should focus on providing travel stimulus packages and tax incentives for personal and corporate travel “. Given the limitations of domestic tourism, the government must fast-track framework and travel solutions to expedite opening the border for international tourists”.

“After waiting for 20 months while seeing other countries successfully containing Covid -19 and reviving their tourism industry, Malaysian tourism players are eager to get started and look forward to smart public-private partnership initiatives”

Matta had submitted to the Ministry of Finance our proposals and wish list for the National Budget 2022 to urgently help a critically injured economic sector and the stakeholders involved in it.

Matta had urged the Ministry of Finance to set up a ‘Tourism Recovery & Growth Fund’ to provide financial support to all stakeholders and private sector companies in the tourism industry to restart, revive, sustain and grow their respective sectors now and into the future.

It also called on the government to revive the ‘Domestic Travel Stimulus Programme’ for the consumers to buy subsidised domestic holidays from licensed travel agencies and tour operators.

The programme is expected to start with at least RM500 million in its fund to help revive, re-stimulate, and revitalise domestic travel and holiday-making by consumers at a subsidised price and also providing business back to the travel agencies/tour operators.

Industry changes necessary for survival

OYO Malaysia and Singapore vice president and head Tan Ming Luk highlighted the heightened need for structural and physical changes to tourist destinations to address health requirements and visitor expectations.

“Implementation of standardised labelling under the Ministry of Health to certify safety and hygiene measures can allay anxiety among travellers, avoiding confusion and improving trust and confidence.

“These new labels can indicate hand sanitiser and handwashing facilities, physical distancing protocols and frequent cleaning procedures, as well as automated and contactless transactions, among others. Proof of vaccination also helps.

“In OYO’s markets worldwide, we have seen travel bookings rapidly rise once at least 40 per cent of the population have received their first vaccine dose. Recent OYO data show that properties with fully vaccinated personnel record a 220 per cent increase in occupancy and a 180 per cent increase in RevPar compared to properties that are not.

“Today’s crisis is also an opportunity to rethink tourism for the future. Policies put in place today should consider longer term implications, such as staying ahead of the digital curve, supporting the low carbon transition, and promoting structural transformation for a more sustainable and resilient tourism economy.

“The strategies laid out in the 12th Malaysia Plan to revitalise the tourism industry are a good start. Restoring tourist confidence, providing better quality products and services, enhancing the sustainability of tourism products, strengthening brand positioning and promotion, instituting governance reforms and intensifying domestic tourism will all help.”

Along the same vein, Airbnb head of public policy for Southeast Asia, Mich Goh, proposed for the government to recognise and enable the potential of the sharing economy in the hospitality sector.

“Airbnb calls on the Government to approve the regulatory framework proposed by the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC). Approving and enforcing a clear, coherent and consistent short term rental accomodation, STRA framework will ensure that the STRA sector can play a role in driving tourism growth and dollars as the country begins to reopen to international travel.

Airbnb also called on the government to adopt an inclusive approach in the formulation and implementation of economic recovery strategies.

“It is important that STRA Hosts and platforms are included in discussions on tourism reopening, as the country reopens its state borders and gradually resumes overseas travel. This will enable all enterprises, including smaller tourism players, to participate in and drive the acceleration of Malaysia’s post-pandemic recovery. For example, in addition to hotels and homestays, STRA must also be permitted to host guests who have completed their vaccinations.”

To ensure that all tourism accommodation players can benefit from government incentives, Airbnb called for several key incentives – currently dedicated only to traditional players in the tourism sector – to be extended to STRA hosts, both individuals and SMEs.

Focus on stimulating property sector

Another sector facing growth obstacles is properties as the big-ticket purchase category sees a slowdown in sales and development.

As Malaysia continues its journey to recovery, PropertyGuru Malaysia country manager Sheldon Fernandez believed that Budget 2022 should be aimed at making homeownership viable to the B40 and M40 groups.

While more than four in five Malaysians intend to buy a property in Malaysia in the future, the high property prices are a major deterrent for home seekers, according to PropertyGuru’s Consumer Sentiment Study for 2H21.

“Although the government has introduced various financial aids to provide relief to Malaysian property owners and support the property sector, the same study found that 84 per cent of Malaysians believe more can be done by the government to make housing affordable, and 58 per cent want the government to extend the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) to subsale properties,” Fernandez commented.

“The HOC has helped many first-time homebuyers purchase a property in the last few years and has been successful in encouraging activity in the slow property market. We hope that the government will not only extend the HOC to next year, but also extend the incentives offered under the campaign to the secondary residential market.”

Based on recent analysis from our data analytics and solutions arm, PropertyGuru DataSense, the secondary residential property market has been growing steadily over the past few years. Despite the pandemic’s impact on the overall number of property transactions, it has nevertheless accelerated the popularity of subsale transactions throughout 2020 and now in 2021.

“Hence, if the HOC is extended to the secondary market, it will provide a big boost to the housing market and encourage more first-time homebuyers to consider subsale properties, especially as the stamp duty exemption can help reduce the upfront cost related to home purchases,” Fernandez added.

Aside from supporting first-time homebuyers, there is also a need to assist those who are struggling to keep their homes during the pandemic.

PropertyGuru Malaysia applauded the government’s initiative of providing rent waivers for affected groups and extending the moratorium on rental payments for the People’s Housing Project (PPR) as part of the Malaysian Family welfare agenda on housing, but said more can be done for those who are in the ‘sandwich’ group between B40 and M40.

“We urge the government to consider providing income tax relief on interest accrued by home loans after the moratorium ends, as this would help ease the household burden of those in need,” he said.

“Besides that, we believe it is necessary to alleviate the burden of those who have to sell their homes in this difficult time.

“We hope that the government either extends the exemption of RPGT on residential homes next year or revises it downwards while Malaysians and the property market are still in the process of recovery.

“The extension would help alleviate the struggles of homeowners, otherwise the RPGT may be an additional burden on households who have been forced to sell their home as a means to survive. In addition, this can stimulate the property market by encouraging buying and selling of residential homes.”

Meanwhile, iProperty.com.my general manager Shylendra Nathan called on the government to bolster Foreign Home Buyer Confidence Through Easing of Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) Programme Restrictions.

So far, the government has relaxing its rules for existing Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme participants. As a result, they now have to fulfil only two of 10 new criteria under the revamped programme: the increase in annual fee from RM90 to RM500 and the requirement to stay in the country for a minimum of 90 days each year.

Such a move will help reduce short-term pain points and outflow of MM2H holders currently within the country.

“We propose that the government continue looking into improving the MM2H programme to make it more attractive in terms of eligibility and home buying criteria for future participants and it should be done progressively over a period of time,” Shylendra said.

“The current requirements include having a minimum of RM1 million in fixed deposit, compared to the much lower RM150,000 previously, and proof of liquid assets of a minimum of RM1.5 million, compared to at least RM350,000 previously.

“This may dampen foreign interest in coming to Malaysia.

By revising the eligibility criteria progressively, we hope to see revived foreign interest in the Malaysian property market.”

Banks eye more incentives in Budget 2022

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd is hoping that more incentives would be considered for financial institutions (FIs) and alternative financing providers during the tabling of Budget 2022 in Parliament on October 29, 2021.

Chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed in sharing his Budget 2022 wish list said the government should consider providing tax incentives to all FIs providing microfinancing to micro-entrepreneurs.

“Under microfinancing programmes to empower the Asnaf community and bottom 50 per cent (B50) income group, microfinancing is granted not for profit and in most circumstances, the operation cost is higher than revenue,” he told Bernama.

He also hoped to see more impetus for banks and alternative financing providers, such as crowdfunding and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, as they work together to provide customised and holistic financial services to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Incentives could be in the form of waiver in stamp duty for financing contracts and tax exemption on income received by the investors when investing in collaborated products among banks and alternative financing providers,” he said.

For SME financing, he said support for Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan (SJPP) and Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) should also be extended.

“This would allow more banks to grow credit participation in spurring the SME segment. In turn, SMEs can generate income and lead to potential tax revenue to the country,” he noted.

Autos expect ways to strengthen EV, green mobility ecosystems

Automotive players expect the initiatives to strengthen the local electric vehicle (EV) industry and green technology ecosystems will be announced in the upcoming Budget 2022.

According to Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) managing director Erik Winter, the foreign car marquee is encouraged by the Malaysian government’s ambition as envisaged in the 12MP to enhance electro mobility (e-mobility).

“Malaysia should not lose out on the opportunities that EVs can bring, so we hope the government will allocate funding in Budget 2022 in developing an e-mobility roadmap for Malaysia,” he commented in a Bernama report.

“We need to look into creating a holistic EV ecosystem, expanding proper infrastructures, introducing tax incentives for both businesses and customers, and more. We at VPCM are always ready to support the government with industry insights and knowledge wherever needed.”

Winter was encouraged by the government’s ambition in the 12MP to enhance e-mobility, adding that this was “a crucial step for the country to become a low-carbon nation, and that the shift is already happening globally where EVs are quickly becoming the norm.”

Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd president and chief operating officer Sarly Adle Sarkum said Honda was the pioneer in introducing hybrid technology to the Malaysian market in line with the government’s effort to promote and develop green technology.

“With this, we appreciate if the government can encourage various green technology policies and incentives to promote green technology among automotive players in the industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Motor and Credit Companies Association of Malaysia (FMCCAM) is hopeful for government grants and soft loans for its members in the upcoming budget.

This comes as FMCCAM’s digital initiative called ezAuto, which aims to transform the used car industry, still lacks further development to cater for the ever changing requirements of the industry, commented its president Datuk Tony Khor.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO, the ezAuto contactless transaction platform provided free used car trading and bidding services to more than 700 small, medium and micro used car dealers,” he said.

“We would like the government to support and provide some grants in order for us to enhance and introduce new digital features to the online platform.

“We hope the government can provide soft business loans to our members in order for them to ride through these tough periods and sustain until the economy picks up again in the near future.”

Renewable energy players want floor price for solar tariff

Renewable energy (RE) industry players have asked the government to step to set a floor price for solar tariff that is economically viable for all parties.

This is to ensure that the projects are bankable to avoid any construction halts when solar developers fail to achieve a financial close, Solarvest Holdings Bhd group chief executive officer Davis Chong Chun Shiong said.

“Furthermore, a floor price will also enhance the attractiveness of solar development projects and keep profit at a sustainable level which could spur greater investment interest for the long term,” he said in a Bernama report.

Chong said under the Large-Scale Solar 3 (LSS3), solar tariff rates were very competitive, thus, causing delay in certain projects due to financing issues.

Solarvest also hopes the government will be able to reassess the RE quota allocation under the power generation plan.

“While we are thankful for the recently improved RE target from the previous 20 per cent by 2025 to the current 31 per cent by 2025 and 40 per cent by 2035, we still feel that the goals set are too modest, especially given the recent commitment for Malaysia to achieve carbon-neutral status by 2050.

“Moreover, because the current target also includes large hydrogen plants in the mix, we could attain the 31 per cent and 40 per cent targets easily.

“If we were to exclude the large hydro segment from the equation, there is only about 1.1 Gigawatt (GW) of capacity left for solar energy in particular out of the 31 per cent allocated,” Chong added.

Hence, he said the country could very easily fulfil this by rolling out another one or two LSS programmes.

“Thus, we hope the government will consider increasing the quota for the solar sector to somewhere around 8.0 GW by 2025 and 20 GW by 2035.

“Additionally, we have also witnessed an overwhelming response for the 300 Megawatts (MW) Net Offset Virtual Aggregation (NOVA) quota, which was fully allocated in July 2021 after only three to four months from its commencement,” he said.

Therefore, this demonstrates that demand is extremely robust, and the current allocation is not sufficient, Chong said.

“We hope the quota will be increased to 3,000 MW to allow for more participation, especially among multinational companies based in Malaysia.

“Lastly, we wish to see incentives for solar energy adoption among the residential segment through the offering of tax rebates of up to RM10,000 to homeowners who install rooftop solar panels,” he said.