Cancer patient seeks public help for treatment

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 23): A 34-year-old cancer patient here has pleaded for help from the public to fund her immunotherapy treatment.

Tong Poh Yuk, who was diagnosed with lymphoma back in 2020, has been advised by her doctor to undergo a pembrolizumab immunotherapy treatment.

The mother of two has to go for the treatment after the conventional chemotherapy treatment, which she underwent earlier this year, responded poorly to her cancer.

A single pembrolizumab immunotherapy treatment would cost her RM16,000. To complete the complete cycle, she has to undergo the treatment six times.

Due to financial constraints, she decided to seek donations from the public, with the help of Luyang assemblyperson Phoong Jin Zhe.

“This is a huge medical cost to the family as the husband has left his job to fully take care of Ms Tong. They are calling for a donation drive to cover the high expenses,” Phoong said at a press conference at his office here on Saturday.

Due to medical complications, Tong could not undergo an operation to remove her large neck nodes.

“We don’t know whether this (pembrolizumab) therapy would be effective for her situation. The most important thing now is to ensure that the cancerous cells and neck nodes would not expand so that the doctors would have more options to remove the cancerous cells,” said Phoong.

Tong has two children, a two-year-old and a seven-year-old. Her husband, Foo Tze Cheng, has quit his job as a salesman to take care of her.

“We hope that the public would help us,” said Foo.

Foo said that his family had spent nearly RM30,000 for the chemotherapy treatment alone.

He revealed that a temple in Donggongon has already donated RM10,000 to his wife to fund her first pembrolizumab treatment.

Tong was first diagnosed with tongue cancer in June 2020. Not long after, in December 2020, she discovered that cancerous cells have also infected her neck.

Donations can be sent to Foo Tze Cheng (Public Bank Berhad: 4479267112).

The public may contact Foo at +60 10-828 5962 for further information.

It is understood that Tong would be undergoing the pembrolizumab treatment in Likas Hospital.