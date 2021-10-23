CM: Develop ethnic cultures, customs, languages to prevent extinction

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 23): Ethnic associations in the state are urged to continue developing their respective ethnic cultures, customs and languages so that they do not become extinct by the current rapid development of the globalized world.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said this is important to ensure that the cultural heritage of ethnic diversity in the state will continue to be strengthened and not marginalized in the technology and modernity of current times.

At the same time he urged the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry and Sabah Tourism Board (STB) to take the initiative to identify rich culture and tradition of ethnicities in the state that are extinct or in danger of becoming extinct and promote them as a historical tourism products.

“That way the ethnic groups will not go extinct and disappear without trace in Sabah. I believe that there are still many aspects of our culture in the form of dance and music of the ethnic groups in Sabah that have yet to be discovered as there are more than 30 ethnic groups and more than 50 languages with not less than 90 dialects spoken in the state,” he said.

Hajiji said the state government wants more of the state’s cultural heritage to be highlighted not only to the outside world but also among Sabahans who may not know of it yet.

He pointed out that dances such as limbai, sumazau and magunatip may already be known to many but with over 30 ethnic groups in Sabah, there is still old cultural heritage which needs to be delved into so that it does not become extinct with time.

Hajiji said this at the opening of ‘Hari Etnik Sabah’ that was held in conjunction with the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s official birthday on Saturday.

He expressed hope that the younger generation will find out about their own racial culture so that they will continue to practice the traditions of their enthnic groups.

“We do not want to see concern for the contribution of art and culture itself to be seen increasingly eroded by the rapid development of the globalized world. What is more worrying is when we lose our traditional cultural heritage simply because we have no one to inherit it,” said the Chief Minister.

According to Hajiji, to ensure every policy and initiative carried out by the government meets the demands of the people in Sabah, the forming of a policy in uniting ethnic diversity can indirectly be a tourist attraction.

He said that the concept of ethnic diversity union, the tourism sector can be balanced out through the cross of cultures, customs, dialects, traditional musical instruments, traditional food and ethnic clothing.

“This effort is seen to be able to be an attraction in the tourism sector in the state, because tourism is among the main thrusts emphasized in the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju,” he said.

The event was officiated by Head of State Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. Also present were his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni, Chief Minister’s wife Datin Seri Juliah Salag, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya and wife Datin Noraini Salleh as well as Deputy Chief Minister cum organising chairman Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Datin Linda Ewit and Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin.