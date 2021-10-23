Committee to address resettlement issues

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 23): The Sabah government has established a resettlement committee to address issues linked to resettlement.

Industrial Development Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said that the committee is led by his ministry and the committee representatives from the Land and Survey Department, Sabah Attorney General Department, Finance Ministry, District Offices and other related agencies.

He also said that the committee had already approved 425 applications for the housing scheme up until December 2020.

Dr Joachim said that a total of 310 units have been distributed to the applicants.

He added that the balance units would be distributed once the third phase of the V12 resettlement scheme is completed.

Dr Joachim explained that K.K.I.P. Sdn Bhd through his ministry has planned the third phase of the scheme which will be developed in stages.

A total of 89 houses would be constructed in the 3A and 3B phases of the project under the scheme and the estimated completion date is the end of April 2023, he said.

Once completed, the Sabah government will construct the remaining phases of the project which are the 3C and 3D phases.