Covid-19: 15 deaths, four BIDs in Sarawak from Oct 15-22

MIRI (Oct 23): Sarawak recorded another 15 Covid-19 deaths from Oct 15 to 22, including four brought-in-dead (BID) cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update today said the deceased were aged between 37 and 95, with most having comorbidities, and one with no known medical history.

The deaths were recorded in Miri (2), Sibu (6), Samarahan (4), Kapit (1), Sarikei (1) and Betong (1).

SDMC said the first BID case was on Oct 15 involving a 64-year-old man from Miri with a heart condition kidney disease. His body was brought to the Marudi Hospital.

The second BID case was on Oct 16 involving a 37-year-old man from Sibu who had no known medical history. His body was brought to the Sibu Hospital.

The third BID case was on Oct 17 involving a 55-year-old man from Samarahan who had diabetes and a heart condition. His body was taken to the Sarawak Heart Centre.

The fourth BID case was on Oct 18 involving a 57-year-old-man from Sibu who had hypertension. His body was brought to Sibu Hospital.