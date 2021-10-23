Covid-19: 98.1 pct of S’wak’s new 587 cases in Categories 1 and 2

MIRI (Oct 23): A total of 576 out of 587 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today were in Categories 1 and 2, with patients having no to mild symptoms.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 update today, only 11 cases or about were in Category 3 (2), Category 4 (5) and Category 5 (4).

Patients in Category 3 have pneumonia but did not require oxygen support, while patients in Category 4 have pneumonia requiring oxygen support. Category 5 patients have pneumonia and require ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Kuching and Miri still recorded three digits cases, though slightly lower than yesterday. Kuching today recorded 156 cases compared to yesterday’s 217, while Miri recorded 120 cases compared to yesterday’s 143.

This was followed by Sibu with 84 cases, Bintulu (32), Limbang (32), Sarikei (17), Serian (16), Samarahan (14), Betong (10), Simunjan (9), Dalat (9), Tanjung Manis (8), Meradong (8), Mukah (7), Subis (7) and Kapit (6).

Bau, Pusa and Kanowit recorded five cases each while Saratok, Lundu, Kabong, Telang Usan and Beluru four cases each. Three cases each were recorded in Julau, Sri Aman and Bukit Mabong, followed by two cases each in Marudi and Matu while Song, Asajaya, Pakan and Sebauh each recorded one case.

At the same time, two clusters ended today, namely the KM 20 Jalan Betong Cluster in Betong and the Julin Dabai Cluster in Marudi, after recording zero cases in the last 28 days.

Another 40 clusters were still active but neither of them recorded any new case today.

Meanwhile, three longhouses have been placed under the Enhance Movement Control Order (EMCO) from today until Oct 28.

The three longhouses were Rh Patrick Mawat, Sg Kerubong, Selalang in sarikei; Rh Jonathan Ujek, Sg Janting, Bintangor in Meradong and Rh Tadong, Gerugu Sengaih in Julau.

Four other longhouses had their EMCO lifted today. They are Rh Suting, Punggu Dadak in Sri Aman; Rh Francus Kaong, Lidong, Skrang as well as Rh Sigan, Pelo, Skrang in Lubok Antu; and Rh Jalin, Rantau Kurra, Kuala Medalam in Limbang.