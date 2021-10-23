Covid-19: Sarawak ICU beds 77.7 pct utilised as of Oct 22 — Health Ministry

KUCHING (Oct 23): Sarawak recorded 77.7 per cent of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds utilisation rate as of Oct 22, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The ministry in an infographic posted on its Facebook page today said that the national ICU bed utilisation rate stood at 60.4 per cent.

Two other states that also saw a higher utilisation rate of ICU beds were Kelantan and Perak at 74.2 per cent and 71.3 per cent respectively.

Other states that had slightly lower ICU bed utilisation rate were Klang Valley at 68 per cent, Penang (61.6 per cent), Terengganu (59.6 per cent), Johor (58.7 per cent), Pahang (55.9 per cent), Melaka (54.3 per cent), Perlis (52.6 per cent) and Kedah (50 per cent).

Sabah and Labuan recorded even lower ICU bed utilisation rate at 48.4 per cent and 33.3 per cent respectively.

Negeri Sembilan had the lowest at just 20.9 per cent.