e-hailing driver robbed

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 23): An e-hailing driver was robbed by a passenger at Lorong Burung Keleto, Kampung Likas here on Saturday morning.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the 25-year-old driver had picked up two passengers along Jalan Tanjung Lipat, near the Sabah International Convention Center about 12.20am.

“When they arrived at the scene, one of the suspects said he wanted to go into a house to take money to pay for the fare while the other suspect waited in the car.

“Suddenly, the suspect in the vehicle placed a sharp weapon on the victim’s neck and ordered to hand over valuables to him,” he said.

According to Mohd Zaidi, the victim put up a struggle and the suspect turned aggressive.

“The victim had no choice but to hand over his wallet and handphone to the suspect who later fled towards a nearby banana orchard.

“The victim was not injured and later made a police report,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.