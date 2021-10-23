Farmers urged to plant Kuching or Semongok Aman pepper variety

KUCHING (Oct 23): New pepper planters in Sarawak are encouraged to plant the Kuching or Semongok Aman variety.

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin said the cultivation of the ‘Kuching’ variety is for white pepper and the ‘Semongok Aman’ variety for black pepper.

“Our farmers used to plant mixed varieties in one farm, which might have affected the quality of our white and black pepper.

“Now that the Malaysia Pepper Board (MPB) has found the suitable varieties for white and black pepper, I want every farmer, especially new ones, to plant these two varieties,” he told a press conference after the launch of MPB research and development findings: Pepper Support Pole Manual and Pepper Variety Manual in Malaysia.

Willie believed that the Pepper Varieties Manual in Malaysia would enable entrepreneurs to identify the type of pepper because it is important to determine their productivity and yield.

He said the suitability of a pepper variety depends on the morphological characteristics of the pepper seeds and the aroma quality index that has been evaluated by MPB researchers.

Malaysia is the world’s fifth largest pepper producer after Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Brazil.

“However, Sarawak pepper is in high demand in the international market due to its premium quality and unique aroma.

“Efforts are being intensified to increase the productivity and sustainability of pepper crops through biotechnology, agronomy, breeding and crop protection studies to produce high yielding crops that are more resistant to diseases and pests.

“MPB is collaborating with the state Department of Agriculture for the sequencing of pepper plasma at the Semenggok Agricultural Research Centre for variety improvement projects,” he said.

Willie also commended MPB for their research findings on alternative poles to replace belian, which is getting scarce and more expensive.

He said through the alternative pole manual, growers could produce their own pepper vine support poles from PVC pipe and red brick or the MPB-recommended ceramics and pultrusion composites pole.

He said these four types of support poles had different characteristics and special features. The selection could be made by smallholders according to their financial ability and the suitability of their respective farms.

He said the current productivity of pepper is 6.4 tonnes per hectare, and the Ministry of Plantation Enterprises and Commodities is targeting 6.6 tonnes per hectare by 2030.

“The ministry hopes for more private sector’s involvement in pepper cultivation to further enhance the growth of the industry.

“Exploration of new markets such as Japan, Sweden, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Spain can increase the return of farmers,” he said.

MPB deputy director general Jenny George (Operation) and Vincent Sawat (Development) were also present.