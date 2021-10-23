Fatimah wants to see more women in politics

KUCHING (Oct 22): Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah hopes to see more women in politics as the field is still lacking in gender equity.

She said in terms of education, women were ahead of men, and there were improvement in other fields like members of parliament, and community leaders such as temenggung and penghulu.

Fatimah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women chief, hopes to see the participation of women in various sectors.

“There is still room for improvement. And to have more women representatives, it cannot just rely on one component party (PBB) only,” she told a press conference after presenting approval letters for citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution at Sultan Iskandar Building here yesterday.

Asked on the number of women PBB candidates to be fielded for the coming state election, she said she did not know as it was up to the chief minister to decide.

“That is the prerogative of the chief minister. Who the candidates are, how many women, their ages, and qualifications are the prerogative of the chief minister.”

Similarly, she said it was not about fielding women candidates that is important, it could also be male candidates, as long as they are credible and winnable.