JPJ moving towards digitalisation to improve service delivery – DG

MELAKA (Oct 23): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is in the midst of upgrading its system and moving towards digitalisation in stages, to improve its service delivery.

Its director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said this involved all JPJ services, including the renewing motor vehicle licenses.

“That is among the latest efforts that we will be mobilising in the near future, after going through all the required processes.

“So far, we have completed over 50 per cent of this effort, covering all aspects including information collection and preparation of infrastructure to implement it,” he told reporters after officiating a passing out parade for JPJ officers at JPJ Academy in Tiang Dua here today.

At the ceremony, a total of 103 participants comprising 12 Enforcement Officers in service grade KP41, Assistant Enforcement Officers in grade KP29 (58 people), Assistant Enforcement Officers in grade KP19 (32 people) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors in grade AB19 (one) successfully completed the training, which began on Sept 1.

Commenting further, Zailani said among the services that had undergone the digitalisation process so far was the purchase of vehicle numbers through the ‘JPJeBid’ system, while the ‘JPJeQ’ system to manage the queue numbers to conduct transactions at JPJ counters, has been implemented at several JPJ offices throughout the country.

“We expect the JPJeQ system to be used at all JPJ office counters nationwide next year, to facilitate customers and streamline their business,” he said.

In another development, he said JPJ had managed to collect RM3 billion in revenue from January to September this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“Last year we managed to collect RM4.2 billion in revenue, but due to Covid-19, the amount was slightly reduced, however, I am confident we can achieve the RM4 billion collection target for this year,” he said.

“JPJ is fortunate because we have online services as well as cooperation with strategic partners such as Pos Malaysia, Puspakom and MyEG, which help in terms of revenue collection,” he said. – Bernama