Malaysia’s handicrafts hold huge potential to be marketed globally — Minister

KUCHING (Oct 23): Local handicraft products have huge potential to be marketed internationally, says Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Met by reporters after a visit to Tanoti House here yesterday, he said the right approach needed to be put in place to promote and market local handicraft products.

“Local handicraft products can be very valuable because they are very exclusive and cannot be found elsewhere,” he said after conducting the visit, organised by the Cultural Economy Development Agency (Cendana).

On the agency, the minister expressed hope for it to play its role in promoting local handicraft products through digitisation so as to penetrate the international market.

According to him, the Kuala Lumpur-based Cendana has planned initiatives to connect manufacturers of local handicraft products, including those from the interior parts of Sarawak.

“Cendana should help and guide these handicraft manufacturers by providing assistance directly under the various grants provided by the ministry,” he said.

Earlier, Annuar was briefed on the establishment of Tanoti House by its director Jacqueline Fong.