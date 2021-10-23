Melaka polls: SOP set to be finalised next week

MELAKA (Oct 23): The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Melaka state election is expected to be finalised next week, said State Secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad.

He said discussions regarding the SOP had reached the final stages, with guidelines to finetune the matter already at the 75 to 80 per cent level.

“Early next week probably (the SOP) will be announced because we want to take into account the various views and inputs, including on the weather as well as the educational and tourism sectors.

“This is important because the educational sector has been reopened and the SOP compliance by tourists as well as hotels also need to be reviewed. In preparing the SOP, we need to find a balance,” he said after launching the Melaka Cruise Pit Stop Tourism Package at Taman Rempah here today.

He said the special SOP discussion, which has been going on since last week, involved various parties, including the Melaka State Health Department, National Security Council (NSC) of Melaka, professionals as well as technical experts.

The Election Commission has set Nov 8 for nominations, Nov 20 for polling and Nov 16 for early voting.

The Melaka State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 after four representatives withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The four former assemblymen who triggered the state election are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). – Bernama