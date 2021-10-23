Mentong Merau/Mongkos treated water supply project expected to be completed by Nov 30, says minister

KUCHING (Oct 23): The long-awaited Mentong Merau/Mongkos treated water supply project in Serian is expected to be completed on Nov 30 this year, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He shared in a post on his Facebook page that he went to the project site, which is about one-and-a-half hours by road from Kuching, yesterday to check on its progress.

“This project costing more than RM112 million will benefit some 14,385 people (living in these areas). Alhamdulillah, this project will be fully completed on November 30, 2021 and it has already started supplying water to the people.

“The construction involved the laying of 165 kilometres of pipelines, constructing 1 million litre elevated tank at Senggai Mawang and 2.5 million litre elevated tank at Muara Ahi, installations of house-to-house pipelines and constructing booster pump stations,” he said.

Mahdzir was accompanied during the visit to the project site by Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Deputy Rural Development Minister II Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot.

The Mentong Merau/Mongkos treated water supply project was launched in May 2016 by the then Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is now Prime Minister.

In a separate Facebook post, Mahdzir shared an infographic stating the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) is implementing 38 Rural Water Supply Projects (BALB) in Sarawak.

“RM1.7 billion has been allocated for the projects this year,” he stated.