MyKendiri self-assessment system will ensure smooth, structured operations for care centres — Minister

KUCHING (Oct 23): The newly launched MyKendiri, a self-assessment system for care centre operators, will ensure the smooth and structured operations of such centres, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

She said that under the system, operators are responsible to send in reports on their centre’s operations to ensure that they have achieved certain minimum standards that are laid out in the Care Centres Act 1993 and Care Centre Regulations 1994.

“MyKendiri will bring benefit not only to the ministry in terms of monitoring but also will facilitate operators in the running of their centres.

“The previous self-assessment system was manually done, with a lot of questions. So now we are reducing it from 80 questions in eight domains to 35 questions in four domains and it is all web-based,” she said after launching MyKendiri at the Kuching Austistic Association Centre here today.

Rina said that by ensuring the care centres are registered and operating under the terms and conditions that are set, it can reduce the risks associated with unregistered centres.

Noting that it is compulsory for care centres to be registered under the Act, she said the self-assessment will provide the necessary guidelines to ensure the suitability and safety of the centres, among others.

“When they are registered, monitoring will be done to ensure that they follow terms and conditions.

“We hope that the operators understand that when we impose these terms and conditions it is not to trouble them but to ease their operations and also to avoid unforeseen circumstances if standards are not followed,” she said.

Rina also urged those in the community to report if they come across any unregistered care centres.

“It is the community’s role to inform the Social Welfare Department in their districts if there are any unregistered centres in their area,” she said.

As of August 31, there are 1,861 care centres registered under the Care Centres Act 1993 nationwide.

Earlier she was briefed by Kuching Austistic Association chairperson Dr Catherine Chen on the operations and activities of the centre.

Also present were State Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and others.