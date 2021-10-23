Night markets and tamu opening from Oct 24

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 23): Night markets and tamu under the Kota Kinabalu City Hall’s jurisdiction are allowed to operate starting tomorrow, Oct 24 (Sunday).

Menggatal Night Market and Sacred Heart Tamu are opening on Oct 24, while Sinsuran and Safma Todak on Oct 25.

Foh Sang and Sembulan Night Market start operating on Oct 26, followed by Kingfisher and Inanam Night Market on Oct 27.

Segama and Kepayan Night Market will only start operating on Oct 28.

Weekly tamu in Inanam starts operating on Oct 31 and Nov 1, while Menggatal tamu will be back to business on Nov 4 and 5.

Telipok tamu will also be permitted to resume business on Nov 4.

According to the latest SOP released by the state government, most night markets and tamu under local authorities’ jurisdiction are allowed to operate in early November.