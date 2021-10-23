PM: Don’t pre-empt Agong’s decree when it comes to Emergency, state polls

KUCHING (Oct 23): Do not pre-empt the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when asked if the Election Commission had presented any method to conduct Sarawak’s 12th state election.

“Not yet. Dissolution (of DUN), revocation of the Emergency, all that, don’t pre-empt the King. Just wait,” he told a press conference today after visiting the construction site of the Petra Jaya Hospital.

In a gazette notification dated July 29, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that the Emergency in Sarawak was extended from August 2 this year to February 2, 2022 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proclamation of Emergency, made under Clause (1) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution, means that elections for the Sarawak State Assembly are suspended.

On another note, Ismail hinted that there may be good news for Sarawak in the Malaysia Budget 2022, which will be tabled in the Parliament next week.

“God willing. Just wait for the announcement,” he said.

Ismail noted that this was his first working visit to Sarawak as a prime minister and that he was here to get the real picture on the state’s overall development.

On the Petra Jaya Hospital project, he hoped it would truly be completed by 2024 for the benefit of the people living around it requiring the facility.

“The placement of certain specialists will also be discussed with the Ministry of Health.

“If no monitoring is done on a project, that’s why a project will fail. We took action after it failed, by appointing a rescue contractor. If possible we don’t want any more rescue contractor. The important thing is for the contractor to be monitored and have the works completed,” he said.

He pointed out that besides dashing the hopes of the people who had been wanting to have a hospital nearby, the delay was also costly.

“The costs will sure increase if there’s a delay. This hospital has already incurred costs due to its delay,” he said.

Petra Jaya Hospital’s construction began in May 2013 and was originally scheduled for completion in November 2016. A new contractor was appointed to handle the delay-plagued project. Upon its completion, the new hospital will be able to provide 300 beds.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, and others.