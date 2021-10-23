PM: Sarawak to be prioritised in Budget 2022 alongside other less developed states

KUCHING (Oct 23): The socio-economic development of less developed states such as Sarawak will be given priority in the 2022 Budget to be tabled next week in line with the Keluarga Malaysia concept, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tonight.

Pointing out that Sarawak is among the six less developed states alongside Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis, Ismail Sabri said they are given priority to narrow the gap in economic development so that the country’s prosperity can be enjoyed fairly and equitably.

“In a family, if there is a child who is weak in learning, definitely we will give more attention (to that child). What more to say about a family member who is unfortunate in life, we will certainly give help and not leave them alone.

“This is how it in the administration of the government today,” he said when launching the Keluarga Malaysia concept at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here tonight.

As such, he said it was because of this reason that at least 50 per cent of the basic development allocation in the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) will be distributed to these six states involving the provision of basic infrastructure, digitisation, education, healthcare services and economic development.

“The same approach will be the essence of the 2022 Budget to be tabled (in the Parliament) next week.

“In realising the goals of the Keluarga Malaysia which emphasises the values of Inclusivity, Common Ground and Contentment, the government will continue to monitor closely the implementation of programmes and initiatives that have been planned, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, to ensure we develop together as a Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the Keluarga Malaysia concept is neither mere rhetoric nor slogan, but it is the spirit applied by the current government in the administration of the country with the interests and welfare of the people, like how a family head takes care of his family.

He said that with the Keluarga Malaysia spirit, there is now a downward trend in Covid-19 infections nationwide, while the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) has reached more than 94.3 per cent of the country’s adult population.

“The immunisation programme for adolescents has recorded 46.3 per cent of those with double doses of vaccine. The booster dose inoculation phase has only commenced, starting in Sarawak,” he said.

He added various programs and initiatives that have been and will be implemented under the umbrella of the Keluarga Malaysia, Rumah Ikram Keluarga Malaysia, Skuad Keluarga Malaysia, Keluarga Malaysia Device Package, Keluarga Malaysia Covid-19 Care Package, Keluarga Malaysia Disaster Preparedness, Keluarga Malaysia Student Welfare Foundation and the Keluarga Malaysia Home Residency.

“This is the Keluarga Malaysia programmes and initiatives, whereby each ministry will introduce at least one program and initiative aimed at helping to reduce the economic impact borne by the people. I hope these are also supported by the state government.

“Therefore, I would like to remind every Cabinet minister and ministries to remain consistent in focusing on programs as well as initiatives for the well-being and benefit of all members of Keluarga Malaysia Malaysian Families. This is the main responsibility that I have entrusted to them,” he said.

To monitor the implementation of the Malaysian Family concept, he revealed that Key Happiness Outcome (KHO) has been introduced to complement the Key Performance Indicators (KPI).

“This KHO and KPI show the commitment and seriousness of the government, to bring the country out of exhaustion caused by the pandemic. In fact, it will improve the country’s position in the World Happiness Index chart where we are now ranked 81st in the year 2021,” he said.

The launch of Keluarga Malaysia was the highlight of Ismail Sabri’s one day official visit to Sarawak, which was his first since appointed as Prime Minister on August 21.

Also present at the event held in Borneo Convention Centre Kuching were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa, and federal ministers and state ministers.

Apart from the symbolic launch, there were cultural performances and singing of patriotic songs including Keluarga Malaysia song of which lyrics were written by Annuar.