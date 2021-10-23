Police probing cop who allegedly refused to accept report on molestation in Penang

GEORGE TOWN (Oct 23): Police are investigating claims that one of their personnel at the district police headquarters here had refused to accept a police report on an outrage of modesty incident.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong gave an assurance that police would conduct a thorough, transparent and fair investigation into the allegation, which has gone viral the past two days.

“If we find any wrongdoing or negligence in the implementation of work procedure, disciplinary action will be taken against the officers or personnel involved. Refusing to accept a report by the public is a serious offence, and we will not compromise on the matter,” he said in a statement today.

Soffian said police have called the complainant to the district police headquarters for a statement to be recorded.

“The alleged outrage of modesty incident is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code,” he added.

On Oct 21, Urban Life Volunteers uploaded a post on their Facebook claiming that a policeman from the northeast district police headquarters had refused to accept a report from a victim who had allegedly been molested in a woman’s toilet in Komtar. – Bernama