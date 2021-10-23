Risda channels over RM51 mln in aid to Sarawak smallholders

KUCHING (Oct 23): The Sarawak Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) has allocated RM51.02 million to be distributed to 114,171 smallholders in the state.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the allocation was for the Rubber Plantation Area programme, additional economic activities, as well as the productivity enhancement and agro-food development programme.

“The replanting programme is well received by smallholders after the aid was increased to RM14,805 per hectare compared to RM13,500 per hectare in the previous year.

“A total of 1,301 hectares have been successfully replanted which has benefited 1,504 smallholders in the state,” he said at the Risda aid presentation ceremony here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Deputy Rural Development Minister II Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

As for the agricultural infrastructure needs, Mahdzir said the ministry through Risda has provided 75.1 km of roads, 67 units of culverts, 3.2 km of the drainage system and two bridges to facilitate plantation operations, involving an allocation of more than RM19 million.

Also, a total of RM300,000 has been allocated to increase rubber production in an area of 513.59 hectares, he said.

At the event, the ministry also handed over Prihatin food baskets to 100 smallholders. – Bernama