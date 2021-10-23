Sadia: More efforts needed to put Katibas on right track towards development

SIBU (Oct 23): Permanent chairman of Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Munan Laja has called for efforts to help put Katibas state constituency on the right track towards development.

In this regard, he said the government, politicians, community leaders and the private sector would need to work together.

“Let’s put Katibas constituency on the right track.

“It is so sad that a rich (Song) District, which is the source of timber, is among the poorest districts in Malaysia.

“Now, many longhouses in the district are almost empty – people have been moving out to look for greener pastures as there is no job, no economic activity, and a lack of infrastructure (development in Katibas).

“The government must do something – bring in the right approach, the correct policies, (because) the district has been left behind for long,” Munan claimed in a statement yesterday.

In this respect, he suggested the setting up of a agriculture training centre as well as a collection centre in Song to facilitate agriculture activities.

“As Song is popular for its ‘dabai’ (local olives), durian and also ‘empurau’ and ’semah’ (highly-prized local freshwater fish species), an agriculture training centre should be set up in the district, including a collection centre to facilitate downstream activities there,” he said.

Adding on, he called upon the timber companies, which had benefited from the resources available in the district, to contribute back to the people.

“On the other hand, those logging companies not benefiting the people should be stopped, as they are only causing problem to the environment,” he stressed, claiming that the district has been experiencing floods and there are erosions along the riverbanks.

Moreover, he said the authorities in charge of agriculture Ministry must come in to see what could be done more for Song District.