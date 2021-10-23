‘Sentuhan Kasih Tani’ benefits people

TELUPID (Oct 23): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry’s (MAFI) ‘Sentuhan Kasih Tani’ program has provided various benefits to the people throughout the country by increasing their socio-economy through agricultural activities.

The ministry has also established strategic collaborations with its departments and agencies in implementing the program to ensure that development projects planned by the Federal government can be delivered to the target group.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, said the implementation of the ‘Sentuhan Kasih Tani’ program involves three important programs, namely the Kebuniti Program, the Organic Agriculture Program and MAFI Prihatin.

He said that since 2014, MAFI provided an allocation of RM63.32 million for the Kebuniti program which benefited 39,608 people in 25,775 locations throughout the country.

This, Dr Ronald said, included a RM10 million allocation under the Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi Negara (PENJANA) last year which benefited about 165,207 people nationwide.

“This year the government has provided an additional allocation of RM30 million to the Kebuniti program other than the annual RM4.5 million. The program has also received encouraging response from folks in both the urban and rural areas to cultivate short-term crops such as vegetables,” he said.

Speaking at the Sentuhan Kasih Tani program, Dr Ronald disclosed that the allocation provided was channeled through assistance such as pots, seeds, fertilizers, planting equipment, and advisory services.

Many of the program’s participants benefited from the assistance to reduce their family’s burden as well creating job opportunities when facing the Covid-19 pandemic, he stressed.

For the Beluran parliamentary constituency, Dr Ronald who is its Member of Parliament, said RM1 million has been allocated for the 300 participants of the Kebuniti program there.

The allocation will be distributed to 37 farming communities from the B40 group from several villages in Telupid, Sugut and Labuk, he said, adding that for Beluran, the Kebuniti program is expanded beyond the town area as it will involve those living in its surrounding areas.

According to him, among the agricultural products planted by the participants are chili, brinjals and other vegetables for their own consumption. They therefore do not have to buy vegetables anymore as the program aims to encourage the participants to be self sustaining in the aspect of their food products.

“And if there is opportunity, they can also market their produce thus at the same time help to boost the local economic growth,” he stressed.

Meanwhile a participant of the Kebuniti program, Lilian Galansou, said she is part of the farming community from Kampung Tabiu, Kampung Bestaria and Kampung Wonod here who received an allocation of RM700,000.

She said among the agricultural products the community produces are pineapples, chili, ginger and vegetables.

“Before this, the crops were planted for only our own consumption and now with the government’s allocation, housewives have the opportunity to generate an income,” she said, adding that she was happy with the good opportunity to be chosen as a participant of the ‘Sentuhan Kasih Tani’ program.

Lillian who was met at the program, disclosed that in Kampung Tabiu, seven of the 10 participants are housewives.

“Our appreciation goes out to MAFI for the allocation to help those in the low income group. We can use it with what we learnt from the Agriculture Department about farming methods,” she said.

Dr Ronald disclosed that the government also provided an allocation of RM50 million to MAFI to implement the Organic Agriculture Program this year throughout the country.

According to him, the allocation was channeled to various departments and agencies under MAFI such as the Department of Agriculture Malaysia (DOA), Farmers Organization Board (LPP), Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), Department of Fisheries (DOF), and the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI).

He said the program was aimed at assisting in producing and increasing agricultural and food produce that is safe to eat and environmentally friendly.

According to the minister, DOA received an allocation of RM10 million and channeled RM500,000 to the State Agriculture Department for the implementation of the Organic Agriculture Program in Sabah.

According to him, in Beluran a total of 27 communities comprising 83 participants with an area of 33 hectares of land received benefits under the Organic Agriculture Program.

He added that in the meantime, he said the ‘Sentuhan Kasih Tani’ program is one of MAFI’s best platforms to feel the pulse of the people in helping the target group to feel the positive effects of the agricultural economy through high-impact development projects.

“I call on the recipients of incentives through the identified communities in Beluran to implement agricultural programs as best as possible through guidance and advice from departments or agencies under MAFI and the Sabah Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

“This effort can help them produce their own food that is safe and of quality as well as reduce the cost of living and generate higher income,” he said.

The MAFI Prihatin initiative was made possible through the collaboration of the Malaysian Association of Fruit Farmers and the State Fruit Association through the donation of 250 food aid boxes in the form of basic food items such as rice, sugar and flour to be handed over to identified target groups.