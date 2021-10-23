Seven Vietnamese fishermen detained

KUDAT (Oct 23): Seven Vietnamese fishermen were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for encroaching into Sabah waters for illegal fishing.

MMEA Kudat Zone director Commander Boon Chin Chau said the fishing boat was spotted at seven nautical miles off Pulau Tigabu Pitas around 8am on Saturday.

Inspection on the fishing boat found 3,000 liters of diesel, sea cucumbers (gamat) and equipment used for the illegal activity.

Boon said the equipment was used to break rocks at the bottom of the sea as the boat was being towed before scooping sea cucumbers.

“The equipment is illegal as it could destroy our marine wildlife,” said Boon, adding that the seized items, valued at RM500,000, were taken to the MMEA office in Kudat for further investigation.

Boon said the suspects, including the boat skipper, aged 35 to 50, have been detained for investigation under the Fishery Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.