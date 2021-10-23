Sibu records highest single day rainfall Oct 19

SIBU (Oct 23): Sibu recorded the highest rainfall (RF) in a single day this year on Oct 19 with average RF value of 128.6mm/day, said Sibu Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) divisional engineer Rudi Abang Zamhari.

“On Tuesday (Oct 19), the daily RF data shows the amount of RF at five selected stations in Sibu, averaging 129mm/day with the highest hourly RF averaging of 68mm/hr from 1500 hrs (3pm) to 1600 hrs (4pm) across Sibu.

“Concurrently, it is King Tide week starting Sunday (Oct 17)until Monday (Oct 25).

“The data obtained were from Sungai Salim B, Sibu New Airport, Ulu Sungai Merah, Sarawak Maritime and Jabatan Laut RF stations,” Rudi told The Borneo Post when asked on factors contributing to flooding in several low-lying areas here on Tuesday.

Heavy rain with king tide compounded poor, old drainage and sinking roads in some areas to inundate several low-lying areas after a three-hour downpour Tuesday.

Rudi advised residents in low lying areas to be on alert as it is currently still raining with King tide.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Chairman Clarence Ting had posted in his Facebook that such heavy downpour was last experienced coincidentally also on Oct 19 last year.