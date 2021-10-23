S’wak Civil Defence Force Centre second phase of construction expected to start early next year

KUCHING (Oct 23): The second phase of construction to complete the Sarawak Civil Defence Force Centre (Puspa) is expected to start early next year.

With an approved allocation of RM70 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the construction’s second phase will the centre be equipped with new facilities such as a multipurpose hall, a hostel block, a lecture room and a marching field.

The Sarawak Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said that the centre will also be able to act as a temporary relief shelter with a capacity of up to 2,000 individuals.

Earlier today at noon, the centre received a visit from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

The visit was to ascertain the logistical needs of APM Sarawak in facing the monsoon season, which is expected to start in November this year to March next year.

Currently, APM Sarawak has a total of 1,210 personnel; 64 boats; 17 lorries; 16 four wheel drive vehicles; 13 ambulances; and four drone units at their disposal.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has also allocated a total of RM380,000 to APM Sarawak, which has been tasked to lead the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee for operational costs on the field.