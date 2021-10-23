Tiong: Seek best ways to tackle Sibu’s flood woes

SIBU (Oct 23): Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is urging local councils and the Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) to seek the best way and do a study on flood mitigation master plan to tackle Sibu’s flood problem.

He said many people here told him yesterday that the downpours two days ago, triggered flooding in most low-lying areas here, and that several businesses had to close temporarily.

“In August last year, I had a meeting with the director of DID Sibu to discuss the existing flood mitigation system in Sibu, which is not working well. I also had a discussion with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on the drainage problems faced by the people of Sibu.”

He said among areas affected by the downpour two days ago were Jalan Hua Khiew, Rejang Park, Jalan Tiong Hua, Lorong Belian, Lorong Merlin, Lorong Merdeka 18, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, Jalan Oya, and Jalan Pahlawan.

“Based on my understanding and that of the director of DID Sibu, the cost of exploration work on Rajang River and Igan River is around RM10 million. The 12th Malaysia Plan has approved a grant of RM 4-5 million for the initial cost of exploration work. Although short, it is enough to start the work.

“This is the only alternative approach to solve the flood problem in Sibu for good,” he said.

He hoped the authorities concerned would start to survey the riverbed as soon as the funds are available.

“Residents said the proposal to build a retaining pond is not appropriate, because if the rain continues for several days, Sibu will become an ocean. They also believe that building retaining ponds is a ‘no vision’ solution to water problems. It is important that the rivers’ capacity is sufficient to accommodate rainfall.

“I understand the people’s view from a long -term perspective.

Although there is actually no perfect solution to deal with the problem, it is better to dig deeper and widen the riverbed and estuary which have serious sedimentation problems.”

It was reported on Oct 19 that several low-lying areas here were inundated with water following a non-stop three-hour downpours.

Chairman of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Clarence Ting had posted in his Facebook post that the last downpour as big as that on Oct 19 was in 2020.

“Too many areas are affected by flash flood. I hope that flood mitigation projects will be completed soon,” he said then.