Vaccination truck helps Sandakan folks get Covid-19 vaccine jabs

SANDAKAN (Oct 23): A mobile vaccination truck will be deployed to remote areas and plantations here to enable those who have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to get their vaccine jabs.

Sabah State Health Department deputy director of State Health (Public Health) Dr Asits Sanna said the vaccination truck would be mobilised under the Rapid Assessment Vaccination Operation (RAVO) project to plantations and villages to reach out to those who have not been vaccinated.

“Under RAVO, apart from house-to-house vaccination, the Covid-19 vaccine jabs will also be administered in the truck.

“After the RAVO project, the vaccination truck contributed by Syarikat Cepat Wawasan Group Sdn Bhd will be placed at the Gum Gum Health Clinic,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of the truck by Cepat Wawasan Group Sdn Bhd general manager P. Maniam to Sandakan Area Health Officer Dr Johari Awang Besar.

Dr Asits said most of the people who have not been vaccinated were elderly who are ill, persons with disabilities as well as those who do not have transport to get to the vaccination centres.

He also said that individuals who have not been vaccinated and had queries could contact the Sabah State Health Department hotline at 019-605 1196.

“The anti-vaxxers can also contact the hotline and we are ready to provide explanations on the benefits of the vaccines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maniam said the contribution of the truck was one of the company’s initiatives under its social corporate responsibility (CSR) project to assist the Ministry of Health (MOH) to increase vaccination as well as reach out to those living in the interiors.

“Sandakan was chosen to receive the truck after taking into account the distance of interiors as well as oil palm plantations that are difficult to reach. With this truck, it will facilitate them and, thus, speed up the process of vaccinating the people,” he said. – Bernama