Woman’s spirit inspires other cancer patients

TAWAU (Oct 23): Depressed and feeling down, breast cancer patient Nurhudah binti Tahil bounced back with the unending support from Tawau Kinabalu Pink Ribbon (TKPR) and looking forward to make her home-based business a success.

Nurhudah said she received the dreaded news in 2016 through telephone from Pink Ribbon Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang (HTAR) staff who urged her to come immediately to its office on the seventh floor at the hospital.

She said her biopsy test result showed a growth cell at her left breast which made her felt being thrown on the ground and questioning ‘why now?’ when she has nothing and how to go through with it.

With two sons from her earlier marriage, her youngest was only 12 years old when she was diagnosed and she was the mother, father and life to her son.

“About a week after the phone call, I brought my son Shafiq to eat at Kentucky Fried Chicken with the intention to tell him about the biopsy test result,” Nurhudah said, adding she cried and unable to control her emotion as she was scared for her children’s future, who will take care of them if she is going to close her eyes.

She said even though her son is only 12 years old, he was matured for his age and told her not to cry as it will stress her and asked her to seek medication to be healed.

Her journey as a cancer patient started in January 2017 after her eldest son who was on school holiday in Selangor, brought her health documents from HTAR back to Tawau on December 2016 for reference at Tawau Hospital.

“On January 5, 2017, I was referred to the Tawau Hospital Breast Cancer Clinic that found a lump at the left breast and was referred to specialist at Queen Elizabeth 2 (QEH 2), Kota Kinabalu,” said Nurhudah.

A letter was written for her to meet the specialist on January 7, 2017 and she took a bus alone to Kota Kinabalu.

Alighting from a bus, she walked about 300 meters to QEH 2 to save money with the spirit to seek treatment.

“After meeting the specialist, February 12, 2017 was set for her mastectomy operation,” she said, adding but her longing to see her children before the operation caused her to go back to Semporna.

Seeing her family and her youngest son again, the feeling of helplessness took root again and she thought of putting off the treatment session as she was not ready.

“While I was at QEH 2, I met Kinabalu Pink Ribbon president Madam Annie who gave me her card. When I was back in Semporna, one day I received a call from TKPR chairlady Christy Fe Salazar which started our meetings, the association’s aids, services and supports,” she said.

Nurhudah said even though she had not undergone the surgery nevertheless she continued her appointment at Tawau Hospital and was active with TKPR.

“I involved myself with TKPR activities and gained knowledge for four years. To make the story short, in August 2018, I again received a second surgery date. The same thing happened, I avoided and ran away as I was not ready. Christy who never gave up hope on me found me and discussed with me. The term ‘ran away’ and ‘caught’ by Christy became my nickname,” she said.

To make the story short, in June 2019, she felt piercing pains on her lump. Worried that the cancer cell has spread it pushed her to contact Christy for help and after discussing she was referred to a breast clinic and a surgery date was set.

“On July 31 I underwent full mastectomy on my left breast together with 24 lymph nodes where four have already been affected with cancer cells. On December 4, 2020, I underwent six times of chemotherapy and 15 times of radiotherapy at Likas Hospital from May 2021 to June 2021,” she said, adding at the moment she meets a specialist once every three months for review at Tawau Hospital and was given hormone therapy which she takes everyday.

She said about a year after her surgery, she fell into depression, anxiety and was referred to Semporna Hospital where she was found to be suffering from ‘anxiety disorder’ and was given medication.

With the advice, encouragement and methods to overcome her stress from Christy, she said her situation had improved.

During the Movement Control Order period, she started a food business from home by making pastes such as ‘sambal bilis’, bilis garing udang, pucuk ubi kering, seaweed bilis, dendeng daging, best selling paru belado kering, serunding ikan, daging, ayam and daging hitam.

Nurhudah said she also started catering and making ‘Nasi Arab’ and ‘Nasi Lemak Pandan’ from her home at Kg Bubul, Semporna and promoting her products through ShafiQah Huda in Facebook with the brand name Warung Nasi Lemak ‘KAW IJAU’.

She said she aspired to be successful in her business and thanked Pink Ribbon for its support, advice and encouragement until she had the spirit, will and glimpse of hope.

At the moment she said her products are being sold at IKS Mart Ranau, Gmart Semporna and Sthamin Semporna. She also supplied 300 packets of her products to Kota Kinabalu and has received offer from MARA to market her products in West Malaysia.

Christy praised Nurhudah’s spirit which gives encouragement to other cancer survivors, especially in conjunction with the global Breast Cancer Awareness Month and TKPR signature annual Pinktober to create awareness on breast cancer.

Christy said Nurhudah’s fight gives inspirations to survivors as behind every scar there is a painful story of a breast cancer patient.