Beluran farmers, residents receive aid

BELURAN (Oct 24): One thousand farmers and local residents of the district’s farmers’ association received a total of RM100,000 assistance from the National Farmers’ Organization (NAFAS) to ease their burden due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each of the recipients received RM100 each.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee in his speech at the event on October 17 expressed his appreciation to NAFAS for its continued concern to the farmers as well as the local community, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the face of the current situation where the pandemic is still not over, it is hoped that the assistance provided can to some extent help reduce the burden of recipients today.

“The Prihatin Peladang NAFAS Initiative is also in line with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) to ensure the welfare of the needy, especially among farmers, breeders and fishermen is always given priority,” he said at the Prihatin Peladang NAFAS Initiative event organized at the Pertubuhan Peladang Kawasan Beluran.

In total, NAFAS has allocated a contribution of more than RM1 million on the principles of corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the Prihatin Peladang Initiative which will benefit nearly 10,000 families who will receive between RM100 to RM200 each.

The contribution is also part of NAFAS’ business tithe contribution to the less fortunate among its members and the local community.

Contributions under the Prihatin Peladang initiative to help the target group, especially among farmers, livestock farmers and fishermen was implemented by NAFAS in stages throughout the country beginning of this year.

The organization of this program is to show the NAFAS’ commitment in ensuring that profit from its business activities is shared for the benefit of farmers and those in need.

Dr Ronald in his speech said that NAFAS as an institution that leads the movement of Farmers’ Organizations must continue to be strengthened to become a viable business body as well as build a competent and competitive Farmers’ Organization movement.

“I am confident and believe that Farmers’ Organizations at all levels will continue their main function in providing quality and dynamic services as well as continue to strive to be actively involved in the entire value chain of the country’s rice industry, exploring value-added and downstream activities, especially with modern and digital technology, productivity is maximized and income can be increased,” he said.

According to him, this is important so that a more sustainable business model can be created to give better returns to the target group.

“I always follow the performance of the Farmers’ Organizations from time to time and will support any effort to further strengthen them into a viable entity in the country’s agro-food industry,” he added.

NAFAS’ Board of Directors member, Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said almost 10,000 families nationwide have received benefits totalling RM1.01 million from the NAFAS Prihatin Peladang corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

He said the contribution was part of the distribution of NAFAS’ business zakat wakalah (representative) to zakat recipients comprising members and local communities.

“NAFAS is always concerned and view seriously measures to ease the burden of the needy and low-income families especially more so when the country is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Zainal Abidin said NAFAS had also planned programmes and formulated new business models to ensure continuity.

These include taking up MAFI’s proposal to be involved in its Large-Scale Smart Padi (Smart SBB) programme, he said.

“Through the Smart SBB approach, NAFAS can boost the income of padi farmers by increasing production.

“This means, NAFAS had and will move from the traditional business model such as supplying fertilisers, pesticides and others to the aspect of plantation and also Smart SBB,” he said.

Beluran tamu to be upgraded next May

BELURAN (Oct 24): The upgrading of the district’s tamu is expected to be completed by the middle of May next year.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister (MAFI) Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the project is a collaboration between the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) involving an allocation of RM746,000 under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“Continued efforts by FAMA in transforming the stalls in the tamu will benefit 170 existing individuals who are doing business there. We hope that it can provide comfort to visitors in this district as well as help small entrepreneurs to market their own produce.

“Once the upgrade is completed, the administration of the tamu will be handed over to the Beluran District Council,” he said after a working visit to the tamu project on October 17.

Dr Ronald disclosed that two other tamus in the state, the one in Sook and the other in Kudat are still under construction and expected to be completed in March 2022.

He added that FAMA had also identified the Tuaran tamu for upgrading in 2022.

According to him, the tamu upgrading projects were part of a program to strengthen the weekly market’s retail network in Sabah and Sarawak with the aim of transforming the tamu without losing its unique identity.

During the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), MAFI through FAMA allocated RM9.5 million to develop the tamu retail network strengthening program in Sabah and Sarawak starting in 2016.

“As of September 2021, nine tamus have been upgraded, four are now operational while the remaining five, including the Beluran tamu are still under construction,” he said.

The development of the tamu is part of FAMA’s function in strengthening the marketing of agricultural products through the development of permanent marketing outlets to facilitate dealings between entrepreneurs and visitors as well as local authorities.

The development of such permanent marketing outlets by FAMA is important and its effectiveness can also be seen during the implementation period of the Movement Control Order where these outlets have been allowed to operate as ‘Pasar Segar Terkawal’ according to SOPs set by the National Security Council to ensure continuity of supply and efficient distribution of food in the country.

According to Dr Ronald, so far 208 of the 312 Farmers’ Markets nationwide have started operating and the rest will be implemented in stages until the end of this year.

He said that the re-opening of all Farmers’ Markets throughout the country will benefit more than 9,000 entrepreneurs who are expected to be able to generate sales value of up to RM110 million as well as provide opportunities for 2.5 million customers to obtain the agro-food products offered.

Earlier, Dr Ronald presented the MAFI Prihatin contribution to 500 residents on Pulau Kaniogan Beluran, Pulau Bukit Besi and Pulau Ketabuan, who were all affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In total, from January to October 10, 2021, a total of 119,023 individuals have received contributions through the MAFI Prihatin Program.

in more than 550 locations nationwide involving 10 departments and agencies under MAFI with an assistance value of more than RM6 million.

Meanwhile, in Sabah alone, the implementation of MAFI Prihatin through FAMA has benefited 1,113 people in seven locations throughout the state with a total assistance value of RM 81,000.