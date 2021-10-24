Bomba removes cobra from house in Kelulit

MIRI (Oct 24): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in Batu Niah here safely removed a cobra from a house in Kampung Labau, Kelulit earlier this morning.

Bomba said that they received a call from a resident who reported a snake entering his house and the department immediately despatched a team of three personnel to the location.

Upon arriving at the scene at about 11.53am, they found that a 1.5m cobra had entered one of the rooms in the house.

The team successfully caught the snake and the operation ended at about 12.05pm.

They later released the snake at a location away from the residential area there.