Covid-19: Sarawak records nine fatalities from Oct 16 to 23

KUCHING (Oct 24): Sarawak recorded nine Covid-19 fatalities from Oct 16 to 23, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily update today said that the deceased were aged between 35 to 89 years old and all of them had comorbidities.

Sibu recorded the most deaths with four cases, followed by Miri with two and one each in Kuching, Samarahan and Bintulu.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that 736 out of the 754 new Covid-19 cases registered in the state today were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms).

It added that from the remaining 18 cases, four were in Category 3 (pneumonia), nine in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen) and five in Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support).

SDMC said that triple-digit cases were recorded in Kuching and Miri, with the former logging 213 cases and the latter registering 124 cases.

A total of 12 districts registered double-digit cases, with Sibu recording 78 cases followed by Bintulu (59), Lawas (37), Limbang (28), Betong (22), Sri Aman (21), Mukah (20), Samarahan (16), Serian (16), Pusa (15), Sarikei (11) and Kanowit (11).

Single-digit cases were recorded in Bau (9), Simunjan (8), Meradong, Bukit Mabong and Subis (6), Daro, Pakan, Dalat and Marudi (5).

The committee also said that two clusters ended today, namely the Pusat Kemuyang Timur Cluster in Sibu and the Haidah Cluster in Bintulu.

A total of 38 clusters still remain active but no new cases were recorded from them today.

SDMC also revealed that one longhouse in Saratok, namely Rumah Achai, Ulu Awik, has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Oct 25 to Nov 4.

Two longhouses in Sri Aman had their EMCO lifted today, namely Rumah Nimong, Empelanjau Baru, Pantu and Rumah Victoria, Rampu Wie.

The EMCO was extended to Oct 30 for the Immigration Detention Depot in Bekenu.