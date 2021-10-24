Digi’s postpaid and prepaid subs to continue growing

KUCHING: Digi.com Bhd’s (Digi) postpaid and prepaid subscribers are expected to continue growing, on the back of government initiatives and targeted sales and marketing, respectively.

To recap, Digi’s first nine months of financial year 2021 (9MFY21) revenue of RM4.8 billion came within the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s (Kenanga Research) and street’s estimates at 79 per cent and 78 per cent.

Meanwhile, the group’s 9MFY21 core net profit of RM852 million came within Kenanga Research’s and street’s forecasts at 73 per cent each.

“Moving forward, we expect continued postpaid subs growth driven by the Jaringan Prihatin government initiative and growth in device and fibre bundles,” Kenanga Research said.

“While we expect postpaid ARPU to further decline, we are expecting it to stabilise around RM60 per month.

“On the prepaid front, Digi’s more targeted sales and marketing strategy, and their targeting of youths should allow it to continue driving prepaid subs growth.

“Moreover, the gradual reopening of borders and return of migrant subs should also boost Digi’s prepaid subs.

“While Digi’s prepaid subs base-management has allowed prepaid ARPU to recover, an increasing prepaid base of migrant subs may put downward pressure on prepaid ARPU.”

On the merger with Celcom, Kenanga Research gathered that both parties are still seeking the necessary approvals and it is expected to be completed in the second quarter of current year 2022 (2QCY22).

Post results and accounting for management’s guidance of a lower earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decline, Kenanga Research raised FY21E-FY22E revenue by four per cent each, and tweaked CNP by an increase of one per cent each.

As such, Digi’s FY21E-FY22E revenue has been raised to RM6.304 billion and RM6.404 billion, respectively while CNP was raised to RM1.171 billion and RM1.195 billion.

Accordingly, the research arm tweaked its FY21E dividend per share (DPS) from 14.8 to 14.9 sen and FY22E DPS from 15.1 to 15.2 sen.

Meanwhile, despite Digi’s earnings coming in within expectation, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) raised its revenue for FY22-23F by 2.1 per cent and FY22-23F earnings forecasts by 7.7 per cent and 7.5 per cent.

To note, Digi’s 9MFY21 normalised earnings of RM857.6 million, which came within MIDF Research’s and consensus expectations, accounted for 71.3 per cent and 73.9 per cent of full year FY21 earnings estimates respectively.

On forecasts, the research arm’s FY22-23F revenue for Digi has now been increased to RM6.437 billion and RM6.616 billion, while normalised profit after tax has been raised to RM1.386 billion and RM1.46 billion, respectively.

“Our new forecasts factored in the merger synergy expectation of RM500 million from operating expenditure (opex) and capital expenditure (capex) savings,” MIDF Research said.

“We believe the merged unit will see the combination of scale, experience and financial strength of both telco groups in supporting MyDigital aspiration.

“Potential downside risks are weaker-than-expected earnings, intense mobile competition and termination on proposed merger with Celcom.”