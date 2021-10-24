Fatimah lauds Sarawakians for reaching out to the needy during Covid-19 pandemic

KUCHING (Oct 24): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has lauded Sarawakians for reaching out to the needy individuals during this Covid-19 pandemic.

The Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister was delighted to note that some 5,000 needy individuals have registered with the Kuching and Samarahan Hawkers and Traders Association for its ‘Food Pack Programme’.

“Sarawakians are loving people who always reach out to those in need during difficult times. I’m made to understand that the number of people registered for the programme has reached 5,000.

“That is a very big number and the distribution of food pack to the registered is effectively done. This is a good example of the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia concept,” she said before handing out the food pack to recipients at the Hui Sing Hawker Centre here today.

Fatimah said the government also had similar assistance for the needy during trying times.

She, however, admitted that such assistance may not reach the target group in time due to bureaucracy.

“But from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), it is fast because things can be done based on trust like what the association is doing.

“You need help, you just need to register for the programme with the association which will then distribute the food pack to you,” she said.

According to Fatimah, the food pack comprises quality items, some of which she buys at times too such as carrots and crackers.

“I look through what’s inside the food pack, I shall say that what have been prepared are of quality, they are not items that people do not want.”

She pointed out that the Keluarga Malaysia concept advocates inclusivity which encourages the community to help those who are in need.

“Being caring is something that should be valued,” she said.

Fatimah asserted that there is pleasure in giving and those who give should develop a sense of happiness.

“The feeling of happiness from giving is real happiness and not in terms of material wealth, because you are helping those who need your help.

“You may not receive something in return such as Datukship but you get real happiness from helping others,” she said.