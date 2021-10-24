Four compounded for littering KK city

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 24): Four people were compounded by Kota Kinabalu City Hall for littering, said Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip.

The offenders were issued compounds of RM20 each after they were caught throwing their cigarette butts on the ground by City Hall’s enforcement officers during the recent Ops Bersih, she said.

All the offenders paid the compound which was issued under the Kota Kinabalu City Anti-Litter By-Laws (UUK) 1984 Amendment 2005, which carries an on-the-spot compound of RM20 to a maximum of RM500, she said, adding that the Ops Bersih was held from 8.30am to noon on Oct 20.

Noorliza said the operation was to increase public awareness on the need to not throw their cigarette butts indiscriminately all over the place and also to educate the public on their shared responsibility with City Hall to keep the city clean.

She disclosed that five personnel from City Hall’s Solid Waste Management Department Regulatory Unit carried out the operation which will be held from time to time in the future.

“The public is reminded to look after the cleanliness of the city and to dispose of their trash, including cigarette butts, in the trash cans provided,” said Noorliza.