Kpg Bintawa Hilir Mother and Child Clinic to open soon

KUCHING (Oct 24): Kampung Bintawa Hilir Mother and Child Clinic (KKIK) is set to serve 15,000 nearby villagers in Darul Hana as soon as grilles are installed and equipment moved in, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“It was scheduled for completion Nov 29 but due to the pandemic it was postponed to February next year but we hope the clinic can operate soon as the existing clinic is rather rundown,” he said during a visit to the clinic yesterday.

He said the new RM1 million clinic faced many challenges, from securing the land, Covid-19 pandemic to its car park, toilet and perimeter fence.

He explained that in 2004, there had been problem securing land but after a discussion with the Land Custody and Development Authority, it was agreed that the new clinic be built opposite SK Matu Baru in Kampung Bintawa Hilir.

When construction was about to commence 2018, the election was held and it was postponed, and further postponed in 2020 due to Movement Control Order due to curb Covid-19, he said.

The clinic’s building was handed over to by Public Works Department (JKR) in 2019. Once in operation, the clinic will have 12 staff with two medical officers.