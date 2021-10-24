MA63: Baru looking forward to participate in debate in support of constitutional amendment

KUCHING (Oct 24): Selangau MP Baru Bian is looking forward to participate in the debate in support of the the Bill to amend the Federal Constitution to be in line with the provisions of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I hope the tabling (of the Bill) will not be for too long,” he said in a statement today, in response to news that second reading of the Bill has been rescheduled to another date.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was quoted as saying yesterday that the tabling of the Bill will proceed with the first reading to be done in Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 26) but the second reading on the Bill will be rescheduled to another date from the initial planned date on Thursday.

According to news reports, Wan Junaidi explained this was to allow the Attorney General (AG) to further explain the proposed amendments to members of the Cabinet as several ministers had earlier sought further clarification on the matter.

Baru said he was surprised that the AG’s opinion was not sought in the first place especially on such a crucial matter as an amendment to the Federal Constitution.

He pointed out the various aspects of the Bill should have been cleared by the Cabinet before MPs were briefed officially of the proposed amendments during the recent parliamentary sitting.

He also said the announcement of the postponement is a disappointment for Sarawakians and Sabahans who have been waiting a long time to see the amendments happen.

“This is not a complicated amendment as it only seeks to return to Sarawak and Sabah what has always been rightfully ours, and which was taken from us without our consent.

“It is never too late to right the wrongs that had been done and all Sarawakians and Sabahans had been looking forward with eager anticipation for the Bill to be tabled in Parliament,” said Baru.